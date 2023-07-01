Zardari directs urgent restoration of power as Larkana faces fifth day of outage

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari directed the provincial energy minister to supervise the power restoration work himself as the power outage continues for the fifth day in Larkana City, Sindh, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, former President Asif Zardari took notice of the non-supply of electricity in Larkana and instructed the Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh to supervise the restoration of electricity himself.

On the instructions of Asif Zardari, Imtiaz Sheikh Garhi reached the Garhi Yasin area of Sindh, the CEO Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) has summoned the staffers and canceled their leave.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that the former president instructed to take whatever help is needed from the WAPDA on obtained immediately and the power supply should be restored till evening.