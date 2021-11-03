Zardari files plea for acquittal in references under amended NAB law

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has filed plea for his acquittal in more accountability references against him under the 2nd NAB amendment ordinance, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Zardari has submitted pleas for his acquittal in Park Lane, mega money laundering and Thatta Water Supply references in the accountability court here.

The court has issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over the petitions from the former president and sought its reply over the matter.

The accountability bureau informed the court that it has yet to receive gazette notification of the third amended ordinance of the NAB.

“The court’s work being affected due to absence of the gazette notification,” the accountability judge said.

Zardari has also filed a petition for his acquittal under the Toshakhana reference. The NAB prosecutor pleaded to the court to reject acquittal plea of the former president.

It is to be mentioned here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained the accountability court from indicting Asif Ali Zardari in Rs8 billion suspicious bank transactions case.

A division bench of the high court in its written verdict has restrained the accountability court from framing charges against Zardari in suspicious transaction of Rs 8.3 billion reference.

The court summoned reply from NAB on Zardari’s petition by Nov. 18 and adjourned further hearing of the case.

