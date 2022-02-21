Zardari, Maulana Fazl agree upon no-trust move strategy

ISLAMABAD: Former president and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Monday held an exclusive meeting with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence.

According to details, the PPP co-chairman has ensured Maulana regarding their support in the expected motion of no-confidence against the Prime Minister.

The two veterans reportedly discussed the strategy to move the motion of no-confidence. Talks with Q-league, Jahangir Tareen group and planning of the PDM and PPP long marches were also brought under discussion.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the government’s allies are also fed up with the government too and the eyes of the people are on the opposition now.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the “selected” government has lost people’s trust and this time the opposition will move after taking all the parties in confidence.

Zardari is scheduled to meet with the leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore and with Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq on February 24. Zardari was to meet the JI chief on February 13, but the meeting had to be rescheduled due to Asif Ali Zardari being sick.

