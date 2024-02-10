21.9 C
Zardari, Nawaz post-election meeting postponed

LAHORE: The meeting between the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PMLN) supremo and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman scheduled to be held today was reportedly postponed, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources claimed that a meeting that was expected to be held between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been postponed.

Earlier to this, former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto reached Lahore for a ‘crucial post-election meeting’.

The PPP leaders are expected to hold a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif during their visit to Lahore for an emergency meeting with party leaders to consult on challenging the election results in NA-127.

The PPP leadership is also expected to adopt a stance on their reservations regarding election results in the Punjab region.

Furthermore, there is a potential chance of a post-election meeting between the leadership of PPP and PML-N in Punjab.

