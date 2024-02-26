Asif Zardari, Sanjrani discuss country’s political situation

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Pakistan People’s Party’s presidential candidate Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting and discussed the political situation of the country, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Senate Chairman and PPP Co-chairman also discussed matters related to government formation in Balochistan. Senate and Presidential elections were also discussed during the meeting.

Senator Agha Omar Zai, Senator Mir Ali Hassan Brohi, and others were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani is set to retire as a Senator in March 2024. Asif Ali Zardari is the joint candidate of the PPP as well as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the president slot

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Assembly’s session for the oath-taking of the newly elected MPAs has been summoned on Wednesday (February 28).

As per details, Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar has formally issued a notification calling for the assembly meeting.

As per schedule, the Balochistan Assembly session would commence at 3 pm, on February 28 for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Jamali will administer the oath to the elected representatives, marking their official induction into the legislative body.