President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate Saudi Arabia on National Day

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the people and the government of Saudi Arabia on the 94th anniversary of the kingdom’s national day.

Addressing the reception hosted by the Saudi Embassy to celebrate the anniversary, President Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the areas of economy, trade, defence, culture, education and people-to-people contacts.

The event was attended by provincial governors, Punjab chief minister, federal ministers, diplomats, dignitaries, and civil and military officers.

While extending heartfelt felicitations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud and the people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day, the president highlighted that both brotherly countries enjoyed excellent relations in various fields and had always supported each other during challenging times.

President Zardari expressed deep appreciation for the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the significant progress achieved by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that the bold initiatives taken by the Crown Prince would propel the country towards greater progress and prosperity. The president wished Saudi Arabia continued success on this transformative journey.

President Zardari expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continued support to Pakistan and as well as hosting nearly 2.7 million Pakistanis, who are making contributions to the Kingdom’s social and economic development.

The president on the occasion also gave Ghilaf-e-Ka’aba to Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a strong and enduring friendship with Saudi Arabia, pledging to work together to promote peace, stability and development in the region.

In a video message, the prime minister said that this friendship is built on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared values that have withstood the test of time, the prime minister said

He said the bilateral relations between the two countries are unique and went beyond common interstate interactions, as the countries had consistently supporting each other in times of need standing in solidarity during natural disasters and crisis, reflecting the depth of the fraternal bond that exist between the two countries.

“The people of Pakistan join me in acknowledging from the core of our hearts, the Kingdom’s generosity in helping stabilize Pakistan’s economic situation from time to time.”

He said “on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, I warmly congratulate the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, as well as the brotherly people of KSA on the joyous occasion of their 94th national day.

The prime minister paid tribute to the visionary leadership of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz who steadfastly guided the KSA towards progress and prosperity while upholding the sacred responsibility of the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

“We also highly commend the sagacious and farsighted vision of Mohammad bin Salman whose initiatives have positioned Saudi Arabia as a beacon of modernity, innovation and economic growth.”

He said the KSA with its vision 203 and the theme “We Dream We Achieve” under the dynamic leadership of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Prince Mohammad bin Salman was assuming a global leadership role.