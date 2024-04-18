Zardari to address Parliament’s joint sitting today

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will address the joint sitting of the parliament today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

The joint session will start at 4pm.

Under Article 56 (3) of the Constitution, the President shall address a joint session of Parliament at the commencement of the parliamentary year.

The National Assembly Secretariat has finalised preparation for the joint sitting of parliament (Majlis-e-Shoora). The Chief Justice of Pakistan, governors and chief ministers of all the provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, have been invited.

Besides, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, along with the three services chiefs, has also been invited. Speakers, deputy speakers all provincial assemblies, Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are also invited.

This will be President Asif Ali Zardari’s record seventh address to the joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate.

During his five-year stint in the Presidency from 2008 to 2013, he had already addressed the parliament six times.

It is pertinent to mention here that the previous joint sitting of Parliament was summoned on March 9 for the presidential elections with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in chair.