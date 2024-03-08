Zardari to follow constitution in ‘letter and spirit’: Maryam, Bilawal

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that ‘unlike’ outgoing president, Asif Ali Zardari would follow the constitution in ‘letter and spirit’ after taking office as President, ARY News reported.

According to details, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari co-chaired a joint parliamentary parties meeting of the PPP and PML-N in which a mechanism was devised for the presidential election in the Punjab Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, the PPP chairman said that he came to meet the Punjab Assembly members to seek support for Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election. He said that Pakistan is currently going through a crisis and all political parties have to play their role to take the country out of crises.

“Asif Ali Zardari treats all political parties with the same affection he shows to his party. Insha’Allah, Asif Ali Zardari would take care of the members of the National Assembly, Senate, and provincial assemblies in four provinces,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

The PPP chairman said that a political party used to do ‘politics of division’, urging the need to eradicate the same.

“The young generation has to be taken forward in such a way that they can bury the politics of hatred and division,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hoped that the president, prime minister, and chief ministers of all provinces would take all-out measures to resolve the issues being faced by the masses. The PPP chairman also congratulated Maryam Nawaz on assuming the office of the Punjab chief minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that the PML-N even if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had not come to seek support for Asif Ali Zardari, her party members would still have voted for him.

“The president is the highest constitutional slot of the country and I am happy that a political figure who understands the problems of the people will assume the office,” the Punjab chief minister.

Maryam Nawaz said that the nation’s head bowed due to the ‘violation’ of the constitution by the outgoing president in the last five years.

“The President’s house and the power were used for politics during the last five years,” she added.