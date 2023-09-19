Arrest warrant issued against Zareen Khan in cheating case

A Kolkata court in India issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Zareen Khan in an alleged cheating case.

As reported by Indian news outlets, the Kolkata court issued the arrest warrant against actor Zareen Khan on Sunday, in an alleged cheating case, dating back to 2018.

Reportedly, the charge sheet, submitted by the investigating officer in the case before the Sealdah court, accused the actor of receiving INR12.5 lac from an event management company, for the inauguration of six community Kali Puja pandals across the city, but failed to fulfil the commitment.

Khan neither appealed for bail in the case nor appeared before the court, due to which, the lower court issued an arrest warrant against her.

In the latest development on the case, the actor’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee issued a statement on her behalf. “I, for and on behalf of my client Ms. Zareen Khan, would like to categorically place on record as under: That any warrant ‘inadvertently issued’ by the Ld. Magistrate against my client, grossly appears to be a result of ‘some miscommunication’, as my client had on a continuous basis, been given protection by the Hon’ble High Court of Calcutta, in the said matter,” he stated.

Moreover, her lawyer also claimed in the statement that she has been a victim of fraud and the organizers deceived her into believing that the said event was being organized by the Government of West Bengal through the Chief Minister, Sports Minister and Ex-Sports Minister of the state.

Meanwhile, in her defence, Khan told media reporters that there was no truth in the allegations. “I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity,” she said.

