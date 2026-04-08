Zareen Khan’s mother Parveen Khan dies after prolonged illness

Zareen Khan is mourning the loss of her mother, Parveen Khan, who passed away on April 8, 2026, after a long and difficult illness.

According to an official statement released by the actor’s team, Parveen Khan had been battling ongoing health complications for several years. Her condition reportedly worsened following a heart surgery in 2016, requiring continuous medical care in the years that followed. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday.

“This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan… has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode,” the statement read. Her funeral is scheduled to take place the same day in Mumbai’s Versova.

In the months leading up to her passing, Zareen had been sharing updates about her mother’s declining health on social media, often asking fans to keep her in their prayers. As recently as February, she revealed that her mother had been hospitalized again, signaling another setback in her recovery.

The personal loss comes at an especially emotional time for the actor. Just a day earlier, Zareen had shared the heartbreaking news of her pet cat Rambo’s death, adding to an already difficult period for her and her family.

She shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing, “My Baby left me this morning to unite with his siblings. Rest in Peace mera Bachcha, mera Rambo 18.07.2011 – 07.04.2026 .”