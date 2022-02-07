Zarnish Khan flies to Turkey, pictures go viral

Pakistani actor Zarnish Khan enjoys a vacation in Turkey, pictures of which went viral across social media platforms.

On Sunday, Zarnish shared a series of short clips from her journey on stories of her official handle, which see the actor having fun with an adorable baby, while also flaunting her new polaroid camera.

After landing in the country, the ‘Sun Yaara’ actor shared a snippet asking her followers to guess the city she has alight, with three options provided.

Later in the day, Khan shared her first post from Istanbul airport on the photo and video sharing application, which sees her in a bright yellow knit sweater and black denim pants, with a matching cross-body bag. “And the fun begins… 😀 Finally on a loooong due vacation! :DDD”, read the caption on her click.

The 28-year-old actor shared another three-picture gallery as well from her hotel room, garnering thousands of likes and compliments from users of the social site.

After making her debut with a supporting role in 2013, Zarnish has been a part of many super hit shows in a career span of 8 years.

Apart from a successful stint on TV, Zarnish is quite popular on her social media accounts as well with millions of followers. Either her musical reels, stunning looks from photoshoots, or even the project’s BTS, and travel diaries, netizens are in love with the social media presence that Khan has.

