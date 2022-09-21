Zarnish Khan’s latest reel goes viral

The latest reel video of showbiz actor Zarnish Khan is going viral across social media.

On the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday morning, the ‘Sun Yaara’ actor shared a new reel, as she vibed on an Indian Punjabi track in her car. Khan is lip-syncing the song ‘Gal Karke’ by Asees Kaur and Rajat Nagpal in the selfie video, captioned with, “This song is such a vibe!”

“#panjabipathan I mean.. you know!” the actor further wrote in the Instagram caption with the lyrics of the song.

The viral video was played over 150,000 times by social users and received numerous likes and comments on the post from 2.4 million Instagram followers of Zarnish Khan.

Here is a glimpse at the comments section of Khan’s Instagram reel:

With a huge fanbase on the visual-sharing site, Zarnish Khan is quite consistent with her postings on the platform and often posts pictures and videos of herself and her family, as well as her projects’ BTS.

On the career front, Khan has been a part of a number of superhit serials throughout her career span of nine years and has received applause for her stellar performances.

