Zarnish Khan slams troll for colourist remarks on recent picture

Sun Yaara actor Zarnish Khan recently hit out at an online troll for leaving colourist remarks on her latest Instagram picture earlier this week.

Commenting on a picture in which Zarnish is seen wearing a white kurta with white trousers, the user said, “Nice white and white with brown legs.”

The comment did not go down well with Zarnish, who responded with a question: “Brown hona guna hai? Jo hein woh na jiyain? Mar jain who? (Is being brown a sin? Should brown people die?”

She went on to urge people to grow up and stop being superficial and shallow, however, wasn’t done yet as she followed her first comment up with another long one.

“On a serious note, rang roop Allah ki dain hai (skin colour, beauty is all Allah’s blessing), we should learn to be grateful,” said Zarnish. She added how people should be grateful to not be among the “real unfortunate people” – those who don’t have food, shelter, or a fully functioning body.

“One thing they do have is a heart filled with gratitude and admiration for the gift that is life. Allah ki banaai har cheez lajawab hai. Husan logon mein ya cheezon mein nai, khud ki nazroon mein hota hai (Every creation of Allah is flawless. Beauty is not in people or things, it is in one’s own eye)” she said.