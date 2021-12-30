Zarnish Khan’s pictures, videos take the internet by storm

Recent dance videos and pictures of Pakistani actor Zarnish Khan from a recent wedding took the internet by storm.

Elegant actor of Pakistani drama industry, Zarnish Khan took to photo and video sharing application, Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from a recent wedding that she attended.

Zarnish is attending her best friend’s wedding these days and has shared a bunch of videos from the ‘mehndi’ event that sees the gorgeous actor shaking leg on peppy Bollywood numbers, including the recently released song ‘Bijlee’ by Indian singer Hardy Sandhu.

Apart from her lovely videos, ‘Sun Yaara’ actor also a bunch of her pictures from the event. Some of the pictures see Zarnish sharing space with her friends that she captioned with “Me and the bhai log!!” along with some emojis.

While the other couple of pictures see the actor flaunting her look from the daytime event. Khan donned an emerald green-colored lehnga choli by renowned designer Sania Maskatiya with some traditional heavy earrings, as she kept everything else to the minimum.

Another picture shared by the actor with her 2.2 mn followers was captioned with “Super sun-kissed!!” featuring Khan posing elegantly in the sun.

Her videos have garnered amazing responses with thousands of likes and several comments from social media users.