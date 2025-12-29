Zarrar Khan announces his Nikah through Instagram post

Pakistani actor and model Zarrar Khan announced his Nikah with a Citizenship by Investment Advisor Momil Khan. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 28.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Zarrar Khan shared a carousel of images from his Nikah ceremony, with a cheeky caption “Who said you can’t cook your way to a girl’s heart?”

On their big day, Khan opted for a white kurta and pyjama with a matching waistcoat while his wife wore a beautiful pistachio green outfit decorated with golden embroidery, sequins and zari.

Many celebrities attended the event, including newly engaged Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed.

The comment section has been flooded with sweet wishes from fans and co-stars as well.

Pakistani television star Nameer Khan congratulated the couple on their big day. Meanwhile, model and actress Hira Khan chipped in the comments, “Many many congratulations MashAllah”.

Pakistani singer Uzair Jaiswal has also extended his good wishes to the couple.

Zarrar Khan is an emerging actor and model in the industry. He initially started as a digital content creator and simultaneously stepped into the world of modelling. He is well known for his cooking videos on Instagram. Recently, he also gained fame for many popular dramas.