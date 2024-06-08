web analytics
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Zartaj Gul nominated parliamentary leader of SIC in NA

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Zartaj Gul has been nominated the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) parliamentary leader in the National Assembly, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PTI’s founder has given approval of the name of the party’s MNA from Dera Ghazi Khan for appointment as the parliamentary leader in the lower house.

The party had proposed four names for the parliamentary leader of the SIC in the NA. The names of Zartaj Gul, former climate change minister in the PTI government, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Zain Qureshi and Ahmed Chattha were forwarded to the PTI founder for the parliamentary post.

The Sunni Ittehad Council’s head will formally inform the Speaker National Assembly on Monday about nomination of Zartaj Gul as the parliamentary leader of the SIC.

