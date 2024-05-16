Zartaj Gul was in tears after Tariq Bashir Cheema episode

ISLAMABAD: During a session of Pakistan’s National Assembly (NA), PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema reportedly used abusive language against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During his address to the assembly, PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema was interrupted by Zartaj Gul, who referenced the Bahawalpur incident.

Following his speech, Cheema approached Zartaj Gul’s seat, leading to a tense exchange allegedly involving verbal insults, which incited members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to stage a protest against the incident.

As per the received details, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry have apologized to the SIC members, while a meeting of the Sunni Ittehad Council leaders is going on in Speaker National Assembly Chamber, where Zartaj Gul and Shandana Gulzar have demanded to file an FIR.

Sources close to the development revealed that the SIC members have demanded the suspension of Tariq Basheer Cheema as a member of the national assembly till the budget session, while the Speaker NA has suggested suspending till the next meeting of this session.

On the other hand, the SIC has warned to hold protests if the speaker does not take notice.

Reacting to the incident, the PTI leader Zartaj Gul stated that being a woman is not a weakness but a strength, highlighting that women members are elected to Parliament through public vote.

She mentioned that Tariq Bashir Cheema has unconditionally apologized to her for his words, and according to Eastern traditions, she has forgiven him.

She expressed gratitude to all political parties, including the PML-N, for their support and sympathy towards her.

However, Gul also noted that Cheema should not have approached her seat and exhibited inappropriate behavior.