Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston become parents again

British stars Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston have welcomed their second child together, as the couple confirmed the exciting news in a recent chat with GQ.

The Loki actor called the experience of becoming a parent for the second time “the most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, and life-altering.”

Ashton had previously alluded to the birth last month when discussing “postpartum recovery” through social media.

“Today, I chose to mark a milestone in postpartum recovery with a trip to one of the @littlevillagehq baby banks, dedicated to supporting families all year round,” the 41-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, posting pictures of herself at a local baby bank.

“Throughout my recovery, I have thought deeply about the children in our world facing the most devastating living conditions and those tirelessly working to protect them,” the Fresh Meat actress added.

“I’ve reflected deeply on the ongoing war against children, a fight I am fiercely committed to,” Ashton continued.

Notably, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston welcomed their first baby in October 2022 after the pair met in the 2019 play Betrayal.

On the other hand, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a reason to be excited, as Tom Hiddleston has teased the return of Loki in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The actor described his role as “monumental” and said the script is something that has “never been done before.”

While Hiddleston remained shushed about the details of the film, he emphasized on the significance of his role.

“My contribution has been contributed,” he teased the outlet of his role as the God of Mischief in the forthcoming film.

Tom Hiddleston further added, “It is monumental. The centre of the story is absolutely brilliant, and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, the film’s main antagonist. A teaser also confirmed the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, seven years after Avengers: Endgame.