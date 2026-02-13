Zayn Malik admits he was never 'in love' with Gigi Hadid

DUBAI: On the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, Zayn Malik sat down with Alex Cooper, where he gave the give fans an insight into what he has been up to in life creatively and personally. Along with talks about his love life, fatherhood and music, he dove into the inspiration behind his upcoming fifth solo album, Konnakol, and how his roots shaped it.

Unlike some of his earlier work, where South Asian influences appeared only in subtle ways, Zayn explained that this new record intentionally draws from traditional practices. Konnakol is a vocal percussion art form from South Indian Carnatic music.

What he said about his heritage

In the interview Zayn talked about embracing the cultural influences that have always been a part of him. In his own words, the project isn’t just an aesthetic choice, it’s a deeper exploration of identity and where his creative voice comes from.

What made that part of the discussion stand out for some people online was his use of the phrase ‘Indian heritage’ when describing the album’s foundation.

Fans are excited and noted that it’s rare to hear South Asian sounds and traditions represented so prominently in mainstream Western pop and welcomed the visibility.

Past relationships and growth

During the same conversation, Zayn also reflected on his past relationship with Gigi Hadid, offering a surprisingly calm and introspective take.

Rather than diving into drama, he suggested that at certain points in his life he didn’t fully understand what being ‘in love’ meant, that emotional growth came later.

“She is the reason my child is on this Earth….I will always love her, I just don’t think I was ever in love with her” He said.

The comment wasn’t framed as bitterness but rather self-awareness. He spoke about maturity, timing and learning about himself and subtly acknowledging that love can look different when you are young, famous and still figuring out who you are.