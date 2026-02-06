Zayn Malik announces dates for his global tour, 5th album

Zayn Malik announced his biggest solo tour in support for his upcoming album, Konnakol.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour comprised of 31 dates and it also the singer’s first time heading arenas and stadiums across the globe.

In his recent Instagram post on February 5, the singer revealed his residency. He further stated that the tour starts on May 12 at Manchester’s AO Arena,, followed by shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, and London. After traveling through Europe, Zayn will travel to Mexico, performing in Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City in mid-June.

The North American portion will begin in July, hitting Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, and Nashville. Later in August and September, he takes the tour west, with stops in Phoenix, San Diego, Inglewood, Anaheim, San Francisco, and Seattle.

In October, Zayn heads to South America, performing in Santiago, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, and Lima. He wraps up the tour in November with shows in Buffalo, Detroit, Washington, Charlotte, Boston, Orlando, and finally, Miami on November 20 at the Kaseya Center.

The announcement follows the announcement that Konnakol will drop on April 17 via Mercury Records, with its first single, Die for Me, releasing at midnight alongside a music video.

Tickets for the tour go on presale February 10 via Zayn VIP Key, with general onsale beginning February 13.