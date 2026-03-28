Zayn Malik celebrates 10 years of his first album

British-Pakistani pop star Zayn Malik celebrated the 10th anniversary of his iconic debut solo album Mind of Mine.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he shared a personal video message for his fans. In the video, he said, “It’s been exactly 10 years since the release of Mind of Mind, so I thought I’d just do a little video just to say thank you so much for all the support.”

He further expressed his love and gratitude for his fans and joked about looking “not too old” after ten years.

Malik debuted his solo single Pillowtalk from the album debuted at number one in both the UK and the US, making it a global hit as soon as it came out.

The singer’s debut album came out on March 25, 2016, exactly one year after his bombshell departure from One Direction in 2015.

To celebrate the iconic moment of his career, Zayn’s release of Mind of Mine was a big moment in the 2016 pop culture landscape, as it was released months after his former band’s final album, Made in the AM. After a decade, Zayn is now releasing his fifth album, KONNAKOL.