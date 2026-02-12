Zayn Malik confesses about his love life

Zayn Malik confessed about his love life with Gigi Hadid.

In a recent interview, Zayn Malik noted that he doesn’t think he was ever “in love” with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, but insisted he will “always” care for her because of the connection they share through their daughter.

Reflecting on his relationship with the Victoria’s Secret angel, he said: ‘My understanding of love is always developing.

“At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I’ve got older, I’ve realised maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust. Maybe it was this. Maybe it was that. I don’t feel like it was love”.

But Zayn was quick to clarify that, while not romantically, he still loved Gigi ‘a crazy amount’ and “will always love her”, as the mother of his child.

“To be fair, just to have this on the record, I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth and I have the utmost respect for her”, he insisted.

“I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was in love with her. I do love her a crazy amount, but no, I don’t think I was in love with her at that point. Otherwise I would have been a better version of myself”.

The Die For Me star also revealed that he is “not looking for a public relationship again”, saying that he had learned from previous experience that they “don’t work for me”.

Zayn who dated and was engaged to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards from 2012 to 2015 added that when he was young he “tended to get in trouble in relationships”.

He said, “I’m not looking for a public relationship again, and just out of experience, no offence to anybody that I have been in public relationships with before.

‘I’ve just learned from it that it doesn’t work for me. I’m quite a private person. I don’t really strive for people’s approval or attention. So the relationship should really be between me and that person.

“And I think that personality type, somebody who doesn’t want to do that, would be more suited to me”.

However, he said he was in no rush to meet someone as he candidly explained how he found being single “so freeing”.

“I don’t find being alone scary” he declared. ‘No disrespect to all the past relationships I’ve been in. No disrespect at all, it was freeing.

I am that type of person who runs on my own clock, answers to myself. So, it was so freeing to me. I could just do things, make plans. Sleep until any time I want.

“I tended to get in trouble in relationships, because I was young, did certain things, spoke to other females when I shouldn’t have been. You live and learn from it, but this way, there’s no guilt”.

Last year, Gigi offered rare comments on Zayn, as she opened up on their co-parenting arrangement to Vogue.

“Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance”, she revealed. ‘That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs.’

The star added that she and her ex have entered this phase of their partnership with ‘love, and a feeling of camaraderie’.

Their six-year romance came to an end after Zayn got into an altercation with Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid, for which he received 360-day probation and was ordered to complete anger management and domestic violence programs.

Referencing the incident, Gigi lamented, “There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything. And at the end of the day, we’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story”.

“What we are interested in is raising our daughter together. With so much respect for each other, and not just as co-parents, but what we’ve been through together”.

She has since gone on to strike up a romance with Hollywood star Bradley Cooper, who is more than two decades her senior, after meeting at a children’s party in October 2023.

According to the sources, told the Daily Mail in December, the Oscar-nominated star has asked both his and Gigi’s mothers for their blessing to propose to her later this year.