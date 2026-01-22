Zayn Malik debuts 4 unreleased songs at Las Vegas Residency opening night

Zayn Malik rolled the dice on Las Vegas and won on opening night of his new residency.

On Tuesday, the singer mesmerized the sold-out crowd with an 80-minute set that blended fan favourites and four unreleased songs as he kicked off the first of seven shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The performance marked Zayn Malik’s first-ever Las Vegas residency and his most intimate live outing to date.

“I’ve been in the studio a bit, got a new record for you guys now, pretty soon. I’m really excited about that, and obviously, we’re going to be playing you some new songs tonight that you’ve never heard before,” he teased early on as fans affectionately “woofed” at him.

Dressed in a blue military-style jacket with gold epaulettes, the former One Direction member opened the show with She from his 2016 debut album Mind of Mine. He later slowed the pace for what he described as the “emotional” portion of the set, performing songs such as Scripted and Lied To, with lyrics projected across oversized screens behind him.

“We’re ready to take the vibes down for a second, get emotional, deep in our feelings,” he told the crowd before performing sultry rendition of “It’s You.”

Zayn malik further added, “I don’t know how I’m here. It still kind of feels a little bit like a dream to me,” Malik said of the residency shows.

Midway through the show, he premiered four unreleased tracks titled Used to the Blues, Die For Me, Fatal and Take Turns. He also performed Drunk from Mind of Mine live for the first time.

“I told you I’d be singing songs I’ve never performed before. I didn’t say you haven’t heard the song before,” he added of the 2016 song.