Zayn Malik Discloses His Favorite Quentin Tarantino Soundtrack

Zayn Malik has opened up about his love for Quentin Tarantino’s iconic soundtracks, sharing his top pick.

The singer, known for his eclectic music style, has been teasing his upcoming album, which promises to blend South Asian influences with his signature sound.

In a recent interview, Zayn Malik revealed that he’s a huge fan of Tarantino’s work, particularly his use of music in films.

While he didn’t specify a particular soundtrack, Tarantino’s films are renowned for their memorable scores, including:

Pulp Fiction – featuring Chuck Berry’s “You Never Can Tell” and Urge Overkill’s “Girl You’ll Be a Woman Soon”.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 – with Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)”.

Django Unchained – featuring James Brown and 2Pac’s “Unchained (The Payback/Untouchable)”.

Zayn Malik’s own music has been praised for its fusion of genres, and it’s clear he’s drawn inspiration from Tarantino’s bold approach to soundtracks.