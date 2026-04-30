Zayn Malik Gets Ink-ed with Drew Barrymore's Name: A Tattoo of Friendship

Zayn Malik has taken his friendship with Drew Barrymore to a whole new level – literally! The singer recently got a tattoo of Drew’s name in Arabic on his forearm, and it’s a symbol of their special bond.

This happened during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, where they got matching tattoos on live TV.

Drew, being the amazing host she is, got the word “grace” tattooed on her wrist, which is what Zayn’s name means in Arabic.

She said, “Putting your name on my body in the form of grace, I think, is going to change my life for the better.”

“I started studying what your name means and one of the words that it means is ‘grace,’” Barrymore said to the singer, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “It’s one of the tattoos I’ve always wanted because it’s the thing I’ve got to start giving myself in a different way.”

Zayn, on the other hand, is now sporting Drew’s name on his arm, and he’s been sharing the love on social media.

This isn’t just any ordinary tattoo – it’s a reminder of their friendship and the good vibes they’ve shared.

Zayn’s been going through a tough time health-wise, but he’s staying positive and focusing on his recovery. His new album, Konnakol, is out now, and fans are loving it.