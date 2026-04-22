Zayn Malik is adding another meaningful piece to his tattoo collection, this time with a tribute to Drew Barrymore.

During an appearance on The Zach Sang Show in an episode released April 17, the former One Direction singer revealed he recently got a new tattoo dedicated to the actress and talk show host. The simple design, inked on his forearm, was part of a shared moment between the two stars.

Malik shared that the pair got tattoos together on “live TV,” likely referencing his upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, where Barrymore has made on-air tattooing something of a tradition. In return, the actress received a tattoo of Malik’s first name written in Arabic, which translates to “grace” in English.

The interview, however, was recorded before Malik’s recent hospitalization. On April 17, the singer took to Instagram Stories to reveal he had been recovering after what he described as a difficult week.

“To my fans — thank you for your love and support now and always,” he wrote alongside a photo from a hospital bed on the same day he released his new album, Konnakol. “Been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week. I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding.”