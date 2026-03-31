Zayn Malik honors Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with new album

Zayn Malik gave a sneak peak in to his upcoming album Konnakol, and he also paid tribute to legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan during the segment.

In a recent appearance on the Track Star Podcast, Zayn Malik shared an unexpected insight into his forthcoming album ‘Konnakol’. The 33-year-old singer took part in a light-hearted guessing game with host Jack Coyne, where he was asked to identify songs and their artists.

During the segment, a classic track by the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was played. Zayn correctly identified the song and used the moment to speak about the late singer’s influence on his work.

The singer revealed that he has drawn inspiration from Nusrat and has even named a track on his new album in his honour. The gesture highlights the lasting impact of the qawwal icon’s music across generations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Track Star* (@trackstarshow)

On April 17, Konnakol is set for release. It also marked a distinctive creative direction for Zayn. Speaking about the album, he explained the concept behind its title: “Konnakol is the sound, like making percussion sounds with your voice,” he said, demonstrating the technique himself.

He added that much of the album’s soundscape is built using his own voice, which he then layers with vocals. He noted, “So I was using my voice to make the music and then singing over the top of it”.

The album’s first music video, Sideways, released on March 27, has already begun circulating widely online. With anticipation steadily building, listeners are eager to see how Zayn blends experimental vocal techniques with personal influences in this latest project.