Zayn Malik jokes about tour ticket prices after backlash on Harry Styles

Zayn Malik has made a subtle joke about soaring concert ticket prices during one of his recent Las Vegas residency performances amid ongoing fan debate over the cost of his former One Direction star Harry Styles’ upcoming shows.

In a fan video – shared online, the fathe4r4 of one could be heard taking a moment to thank the crowd for attending his show while performing at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

“I just want to say a big, big thank you to each and every one of you for being here tonight,” the singer told the audience. “You could’ve been anywhere but you’ve decided to spend your night with me.”

He then added a lighthearted remark that quickly caught fans’ attention. “Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high,” Malik said with a shrug. “Just saying.”

While the singer did not mention anyone by name, his joke surfaced just days after his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles announced his upcoming Together, Together concert run, which has already generated buzz over ticket pricing ranging from $50 to $1,182.40.

The wide price range prompted swift reactions across social media, with fans debating affordability and value=

Zayn Malik is currently on his limited Las Vegas residency, which includes seven shows and runs through January 31.