Zayn Malik kicks off his 'The Konnakol' tour on emotional note

Zayn Malik expressed his gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for the overwhelming support following the opening night of The KONNAKOL Tour.

Shortly after launching his first-ever headlining arena and stadium tour, the former One Direction member took to his Instagram handle to thank his supporters.

“Night 1 LONDON 02!!! Big thanks to everyone who came out and turned up! Zayn penned. “That was epic!” Zayn also gave a shoutout to stand-up comedian Usama Siddiquee for entertaining the audience ahead of his stunning performance.

The singer, taking to his official Instagram handle, posted an Instagram story and noted, “@usamastandsup, you’re a legend, bro. Thank you!”

Earlier, Zayn’s The KONNAKOL Tour kicked off on May 23. The crooner will perform eight more shows across the UK, Mexico, and South America.