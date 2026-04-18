Zayn Malik posts health update as album 'KONNAKOL' drops

Zayn Malik revealed details on his current health update on the same day his fifth album KONNAKOL was released. He posted the details on his official Instagram account.

On April 17, taking to his official Instagram handle, former One Direction member posted a message for his fans.

In the post, Malik shared a snap of himself from a hospital bed. The post went viral and sparked major health concerns. He further mentioned in the caption, “To my fans – Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always- been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering”. He further mentioned, “Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding”.

“Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologists, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends!” the singer added.

In the end of the message, he mentioned, “Big big love xx z”. It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Zayn Malik had to pull out of a Q&A at Circuit, Kingston, with hours’ notice. Moreover, the April 13 show has also been rescheduled for fans.

KONNAKOL marks Malik’s fifth studio album, which has been described as most South Asian album as of yet.