Zayn Malik releases residency merchandise at Park MGM

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik officially debuted his exclusive residency merchandise at Park MGM coinciding with a series of interactive fan activations ahead of his upcoming live performances.

On Monday, January 19, the artist announced the launch via social media, revealing a “treasure hunt” for fans at the retail location. Malik confirmed he had personally signed and hidden several items of merchandise, including hoodies, within the store for visitors to discover.

As part of the promotion for his upcoming fifth studio album, currently referred to by the working title Z5, a dedicated listening booth has been installed at the venue. Located between Park MGM and Dolby Live, the booth allows fans to preview unreleased tracks from the project.

While Malik has teased the album extensively through song snippets and “pink-themed” visual aesthetics, the official title and release date have not yet been formally disclosed.

The merchandise and listening booth are part of the lead-up to Malik’s seven-night residency in Las Vegas. The collection features a variety of “Vegas essentials” customised specifically for the event series.

The launch triggered a significant response across social media platforms like Reddit and X, as fans traveled to the venue in hopes of securing the signed memorabilia. This milestone comes just one week after the “Pillowtalk” singer celebrated his 33rd birthday on January 12.