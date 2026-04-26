Zayn Malik responds to global barber shops' fame

An English singer, Zayn Malik, recently discovered something surprising about himself that everyone but him knew: he has long been the unofficial “poster boy” for barber shops around the world. In a recent interview, the 33-year-old musician was asked if he was aware that he is the standard “example photo” in almost every shop. The Pillowtalk vocalist seemed taken aback before joking, “I guess people appreciate a good high fade, but I didn’t know I was the main picture in everybody’s shop.”

Fans who responded to the video on social media were won over by Zayn Malik’s sincere ignorance regarding his status as the industry’s go-to hair model. One user commented that Zayn is essentially the face of 90% of barber shops, while another quipped that people should stream the “amazing new album made by this barber shop model.”

“You are like barber shop example photo”

Zayn: ” I didn’t know i was main picture in everybody’s shop” 😭😭😭 zayn you are like face of 90% barber shop lmaooo pic.twitter.com/At1CvypnWy — air 🪐 (@swimmingseaz) April 24, 2026

The realization sparked stories from around the globe, with one fan noting there are two different pictures of Zayn Malik on a single avenue in Lima, Peru. Another fan expressed genuine shock that he was unaware of the trend, noting he has been the primary reference photo for at least 13 years. As one netizen observed, this fame spans across every single country, solidifying his reputation as the undisputed “Buzzcut King.”