Zayn Malik reveals how he spends time with his and Gigi’s daughter Khai

Zayn Malik treated fans to a heartwarming photo of his daughter, whom he shares with his ex Gigi Hadid, fangirling over TWICE at one of the girl group’s This Is For tour recent shows.

Sharing the sweet image on Instagram on March 4, his 5-year-old daughter was seen at the concert arena’s suite in a sparkling pink ensemble.

She rocked a pink skirt with matching bubblegum-colored sneakers.

Her friend donned a similar bedazzled pink outfit and watched with focus.

The 33-year-old English singer tagged the girl group’s Instagram account and captioned the photo, “Massive thanks for giving the girls the best night ever.”

Khai’s love for K-pop doesn’t come as a surprise as the Die for Me hitmaker had previously also taken her to a Blackpink concert in New York City for a father-daughter outing.

In an Instagram Story, Zayn had shared a photo of them in attendance at the concert, writing, “@Blackpinkofficial thank you. Me & Khai loved it.”