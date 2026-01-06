Zayn Malik shares excitement for upcoming Vegas shows

Zayn Malik is excited about all the buzz for the upcoming Vegas shows.

In an interview with Billboard, the former One Direction member said, “It kind of feels a little bit surreal to be honest”.

In a reference to his ex-band One Direction, he noted, “Um, I never really thought I’d be performing in Vegas ever for anything. So to have my own like solo residency there is it’s kind of cool. Um, we never performed there in the band either”.

Malik also stated, “So uh when we did the shows there last time on my on my last tour, it was it felt really special. It was something new, you know, I’d never done it before. Um so yeah, just in general super excited”.

Furthermore, Zayn Malik also expressed his excitement about performing the song from his new album. “You know what song I’m most excited for on the music set list? There’s a there’s a song off the new album, um, that I don’t know if I want to say what name that is, but um yeah, I’m looking forward to singing”.

The Las Vegas residency is set to start from January 20 to January 21, 2026, marking Malik’s first-ever residency.