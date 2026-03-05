Zayn Malik shares his daughter's growing K-Pop enthusiasm

Zayn Malik shared a photo of his daughter, whilst enjoying the K-Pop concert. He offered a glimpse of his daughter’s growing passion for live music.

On March 4, in his recent Instagram post, featured Khai attending a performance by the K-pop group TWICE during their This Is For tour. Khai, the daughter of Malik and his former partner Gigi Hadid, appeared in a concert suite with a friend while watching the show.

In the photo, Khai wore a sparkly outfit featuring a pink skirt and matching bubblegum-coloured trainers. Her friend, dressed in a similarly decorated pale pink outfit, watched the stage attentively while Khai raised her arms above her head and moved her hair around with excitement.

In his post, Malik tagged the group’s official Instagram account and wrote, “Massive thanks for giving the girls the best night ever.”

Khai’s interest in K-pop follows another father-daughter concert outing last year. In July, Malik shared that the pair attended a BLACKPINK concert in New York City together.

Music has been a consistent presence in Khai’s upbringing, and Malik previously said his daughter has shown early signs of musical ability. Speaking on The Zach Sang Show in 2024, he discussed her interest in rhythm and percussion.

“She’s not expert-level, but she’s got a bit of rhythm when she’s hitting the drums and stuff,” he explained. “You can tell that she could definitely develop that into something.”

Malik also suggested Khai’s musical instincts may come from both parents. Although he is known for his music career, he credited Hadid with having her own musical talent.