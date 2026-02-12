Zayn Malik spent $700 as a tooth fairy

Zayn Malik gifted his daughter, Khai £500 (approximately $700) after she lost her baby tooth.

In the recent podcast, Zayn Malik appeared in Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, during the podcast, on Wednesday, he revealed his approach to parenting and his desire to provide generously for Khai, whom he shared with model Gigi Hadid. Malik contrasted his daughter’s upbringing with his own, describing his childhood as modest and noting that Khai’s circumstances are different, given her parents’ careers.

“Her father is a global musician, her mother is a world-class model, and her reality is naturally different from others,” Malik said on the podcast, adding that traditional ideas of “normal” can be relative in their household.

Malik acknowledged that some may view the Tooth Fairy gift as excessive. When Cooper suggested that Hadid might find the amount high, Malik responded that he works hard and feels entitled to provide for his child as he sees fit. He also noted that he received little for lost teeth when he was growing up.

“I’ve earned everything I have through hard work, so I don’t feel the need to justify how I treat my daughter,” Malik said.

Malik and Hadid welcomed Khai in 2020. The couple ended their on-and-off relationship in 2021. During the podcast interview, Malik also addressed previous comments about his past relationships, clarifying his feelings toward Hadid.

“I will always have love for G because she brought my child into this world,” he said. “I have massive respect for her. I do love her immensely, but looking back, I’m not sure I was ‘in love’ with her at that specific time.”

In addition to discussing his personal life, Malik spoke about his music career. He is preparing to release his fifth solo studio album, Konnakol, in April. The project’s lead single, “Die for Me,” has already been released, and Malik is set to embark on an arena tour across North America, South America and the United Kingdom beginning in May, according to the podcast interview.