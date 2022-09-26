Zayn Malik unfollows ex-partner Gigi Hadid amid dating rumours

Singer Zayn Malik has reportedly unfollowed his ex-partner, supermodel Gigi Hadid on social media amid her dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The former ‘One Direction’ singer quietly unfollowed his ex-partner and co-parent to daughter Khai earlier this week, after the reports of a spark between her and ‘Titanic’ star made rounds.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Malik, who was following 25 Instagram accounts from his official handle, has now dropped Hadid as well from his following and only has 24 accounts remaining – a number of which are the fan pages associated with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnette (@arnette)

However, a peek at Hadid’s account proves that she is still following her former beau on social media, despite new flames.

Reports from foreign portals also claimed that Malik is rather upset with the brewing romance between Hadid and Dicaprio. As per the statement given by an insider to a portal, “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi.”

Although the former couple has maintained good terms for the ‘sake of their daughter’, the insider also mentioned, “He [Zayn] would love another chance with her [Gigi] so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him.”

The same person also clarified that the Hollywood star has got interested in the supermodel and is ‘pursuing’ her but the two are not in any relationship yet.

“Dating just isn’t a priority for her [Gigi] right now, between her daughter and everything she has going on with work, she has her hands full.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

It is pertinent to mention that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik parted ways in October last year, following the latter’s argument with Hadid’s mother.

On the other hand, DiCaprio and Morrone, who have been together since their trip to Aspen in early 2018, ended their relationship last month.

Comments