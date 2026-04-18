Zayn Malik: 'Why I can’t trust my father with unreleased music?'

Zayn Malik playfully revealed a fun fact about his father, Yaser Malik. He also released his new KONNAKOL on April 17.

In a recent interview on the Zach Sang show, the 33-year-old singer revealed his father cannot be trusted when it comes to one thing. The Pillowtalk hitmaker admitted he cannot send his unreleased music to his dad before dropping it for fans, as Yaser Malik ends up playing his songs too loud.

According to the musician, Zayn’s father blasts it on full volume and repeats it too often, making the entire neighbourhood hear it.

However, when the songs finally dropped, his mother reached out to him and admitted the 56-year-old cannot stop playing the tracks on repeat. The confession was deemed hilarious as Zayn shared this detail about his father-son relationship.

He recently turned to Instagram and shared a message for his fans to express gratitude, revealing that the singer won’t be able to see his fans “this weekend.” Zayn shared a picture of himself from hospital bed, admitting he is recovering now. He thanked the entire “hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin” for helping him out.