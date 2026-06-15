Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are officially a couple now!

The Little Mix star and the former England footballer, both 32, exchanged vows on Saturday at the historic Igreja Matriz de Estoi church in Faro’s picturesque village of Estoi, Portugal.

The ceremony took place near the Algarve region, where Edwards owns a holiday home and has spent considerable time over the years.

Around 70 guests attended the private celebration, including family members, close friends and several of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s former football teammates. The groom arrived at the church wearing a classic black tuxedo alongside his father, former footballer Mark Chamberlain, and brother Christian.

Perrie Edwards – who previously dated Zayn Malik – made a memorable entrance shortly afterward, arriving in a vintage white Mercedes convertible. The singer wore an elegant white lace gown paired with gold jewelry as she walked into the 16th-century church on the arm of her father, Alexander Edwards.

Her mother Debbie, sister Caitlin and six bridesmaids followed behind in matching sky-blue dresses.

Following the exchange of vows, the newlyweds emerged from the church hand in hand as guests showered them with white flower petals.

Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik dated from 2011 to 2015 and remained engaged for two years before a highly publicized split.