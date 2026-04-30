Zayn Malik's Family Breaks Silence on Singer's Mysterious Health Scare

Zayn Malik’s family has finally spoken out about the singer’s recent health scare, sharing an update on his condition after he was hospitalized.

The former One Direction star had to cancel his upcoming performance in Kingston, UK, due to unexpected health issues, sparking concern among fans.

Malik’s cousin, Sasha Malik, took to Instagram to thank fans for their support, In the first update since then, she shared how much the family “appreciate the love” fans are trying to show and shared a statement, approved by Zayn and his family, asking for a “meaningful gesture” in place of flowers.

Sasha said in the statement, “We’re so grateful for everyone who has reached out to send bouquets! Logistically, it just simply can’t work…” The family has also requested donations to The Palestine Project instead of sending flowers.

The singer had shared a hospital bed photo, thanking fans for their love and support, and apologizing for canceling meet-and-greets and appearances.

He’s reportedly seeking treatment from a top cardiologist, fueling speculation about his health.

Malik’s hospitalization coincides with the release of his new album, KONNAKOL, which explores his South Asian heritage.

Fans are eagerly awaiting his recovery and return to music.