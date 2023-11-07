Zeba Bakhtiar spills her beauty secrets

Pakistan’s veteran actor Zeba Bakhtiar spilt the secrets behind her age-defying beauty and stunning looks.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s talk show, ‘The Knock Knock Show’ with host Mohib Mirza on her 58th birthday, prolific actor Zeba Bakhtiar revealed some of her beauty secrets.

When asked to share some secrets behind her age-defying looks, she said, “Really thankful for everyone’s love and I credit those who see me that way. [But something I believe in is] when Allah has blessed you with something, you are responsible to return it the same way,” the veteran referenced.

Bakhtiar continued, “Our religion also teaches us to follow moderation, it is the key in [my] diet.”

“Also exercise, it is not something conversational. You have to do it irrespective of your weight,” she pointed.

Her only son, actor-musician Azaan Sami Khan, who accompanied the veteran on the chat show, dedicated to his mother a live performance of his new song ‘Maa’, from his upcoming album ‘Azaan’ with ARY Digital.

‘Azaan’, which was previously scheduled to release on October 30th, was pushed from its original release, in solidarity with Palestine, against Israel’s attacks. It is now set to come out on November 12.

