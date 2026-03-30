Zelensky rebukes German defence CEO for belittling Ukrainian drones

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday criticised the CEO of German defence firm Rheinmetall for calling Ukrainian drone manufacturers “housewives” with 3D-printers, saying if this were true, “every housewife in Ukraine could be the CEO of Rheinmetall”.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger made the comments in an interview published in The Atlantic on Friday, saying Ukrainian drone technology was made “in the kitchen” and lacked innovation.

“This is how to play with Legos,” Papperger said of the drones.

The arms giant had on Sunday attempted to smooth over the row, saying on social media that it had the “utmost respect for the Ukrainian people’s immense efforts in defending themselves.”

Ukraine prides itself on its drone technology, which it has extensively developed since Russia invaded four years ago, and has repeatedly touted the effectiveness of its interceptor drones that it says are not found anywhere else in the world.

“It sounds odd,” Zelensky told reporters when asked about Papperger’s comments. “If every housewife in Ukraine really could produce drones, then every housewife in Ukraine could be the CEO of Rheinmetall,” he added.

Papperger’s comments drew criticism on Ukrainian social media, with users sharing the hashtag #MadeByHousewives and hitting back with jokes and memes highlighting the effectiveness of Ukraine’s anti-drone defences.

Ukraine last week signed defence agreements with multiple Middle Eastern countries, as they seek expertise in downing Iranian attacks, Kyiv said.