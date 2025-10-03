Zelensky warns Europe Russia looking to 'escalate' war

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Europe on Thursday recent drone incursions showed Russia was looking to “escalate” its aggression, as he offered his country’s war-honed expertise to help counter the threat.

The warning came at a summit of European leaders from just under 50 countries, who converged on a conference centre in Copenhagen under tight security after mystery drone flights rattled Denmark last month.

The drone sightings in Denmark and high-profile aerial incursions by Moscow in Estonia and Poland have heightened fears that Russia’s assault on Ukraine could spill over Europe’s borders.

“The recent drone incidents across Europe are a clear sign that Russia still feels bold enough to escalate this war,” Zelensky said.

“It was never just about Ukraine, Russia has always aimed to break the West and Europe.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin waived the accusations, but said Russia was “closely monitoring the rising militarisation of Europe”, adding that Moscow’s response will be timely and “significant”.

Putin accused Europe of stoking “hysteria” to excuse rising military spending, and said Russia did not pose a threat.

“Just calm down,” he said.

European leaders are keen to work with Ukraine’s war-tested expertise as they seek to bolster their own defences, and are discussing plans for a “drone wall” to counter the menace from Moscow.

“If the Russians dare to launch drones against Poland, or violate the airspace of northern European countries, it means this can happen anywhere,” Zelensky said.

“We are ready to share this experience with our partners.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said Western countries should be willing to take a tougher line when confronted by Russian drones, to sow doubt in the Kremlin.

“It’s very important to have a clear message. Drones which would violate our territories are just taking a big risk. They can be destroyed, full stop,” Macron said.

Romanian Prime Minister Nicosur Dan, whose country has seen Russian drones crossing over from Ukraine, warned that his forces would shoot down the next one to violate their airspace.