Zendaya addresses viral AI-generated wedding photos with Tom Holland

Zendaya has cleared the air regarding viral speculation about her relationship with Tom Holland after AI-generated wedding images of the couple took the internet by storm.

The Emmy-winning actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to promote her upcoming film The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattinson. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked about the persistent headlines, Zendaya playfully replied, “Really? I haven’t seen any of them.”

Addressing the widely shared AI-generated wedding photographs, she explained how many people were fooled by the high-quality fakes. “While I was just out and about in real life, people were coming up to me saying, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’ and I had to say, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real.’” Zendaya added that even those close to her believed the images were genuine and were initially upset about being left off the guest list.

In a humorous attempt to lean into the confusion, Zendaya presented what she described as “real” wedding footage during the show. “I just have a little something to clear up the confusion,” she told Kimmel, confirming the clip had never been shared publicly before.

The video showed Zendaya dressed as a bride in what appeared to be a courtroom-style wedding setting. However, the footage was clearly a manipulated clip with Tom Holland’s face superimposed over another actor’s. When Kimmel noted it looked suspiciously like a scene from her new movie, Zendaya joked, “No, that was real footage,” maintaining the playful ruse.

The clip is widely believed to be a teaser for The Drama, with Zendaya using it to mock the spread of fabricated content online. Rumours were further fueled earlier this month when stylist Law Roach jokingly told reporters, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

Zendaya and Holland, who famously met on the set of the Spider-Man films, are also set to reunite on screen in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, scheduled for release this July.