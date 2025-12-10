Zendaya and Robert Pattinson unite for 'The Drama'

The first poster for the much-awaited movie starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, The Drama, has finally been released, indicating it will be released on April 3, 2026.

The Euphoria actress shared the first look at the upcoming movie with the former Batman actor on her Instagram account the day after the Golden Globe nominations were revealed.

“THE DRAMA. Formal invitation to follow,” captioned Zendaya.

In addition, Zendaya unveiled a dramatic poster that showed her and Robert posing for the camera while the actress flashed her ring. The characters appeared to be portrayed as a couple that would be seen getting married in director Kristoffer Borgli’s upcoming movie.

The creators of the film emphasised the eye-catching poster, which read: “Cordially Invited to The Drama of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.” The Drama was written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

After his last work, Sick of Myself, which debuted at Cannes in 2022, this film represents a major advancement for Kristoffer Borgli.

This update is released a few days before this year’s Sundance Film Festival, when numerous directors and producers will showcase their next films.

Last month, new photos surfaced from the set of The Odyssey, the first glimpse of Robert Pattinson and Zendaya.

The images allow fans a closer and clearer look at their characters and the film’s aesthetic ahead of the film’s release next year.

In his second project alongside Nolan after Tenet, Pattinson can be seen playing the role of Antinous, who is the lead suitor of Odysseus’ wife Penelope.

The other cast members included in behind the scene photos showed Zendaya on set as Athena, who is the goddess that guides Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, throughout his journey. These latest images mark the first public look at both characters in action.

Earlier, Empire also published stills of Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Mia Goth as Melantho. John Leguizamo also appeared as Eumaeus, the loyal swineherd who assists his friend Odysseus upon his return to Ithaca.