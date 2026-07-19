Zendaya and Tom Holland bring back their 2017 pose and the nostalgia is real

Hollywood’s favorite couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya, have sent Marvel fans down memory lane during their latest promotional tour. While promoting their highly anticipated next chapter in the Spider-Man franchise, the duo took a moment to recreate a viral, beloved behind-the-scenes photograph originally taken nearly a decade ago in 2017.

The heartwarming callback has quickly gone viral across TikTok, X, and Instagram, highlighting just how far the co-stars turned real-life partners have come since their early days in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Original vs. The Remake: A Look Back at 2017

The original photograph was taken back in 2017 during the global press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming, the film that first brought the two actors together as Peter Parker and Michelle “MJ” Jones.

The 2017 Moment: The classic image captured a candid, youthful moment behind the scenes, with Tom Holland playfully posing while Zendaya looked on, capturing the organic chemistry that would eventually evolve into a high-profile real-life romance.

The 2026 Recreation: During a recent press stop, the couple perfectly mirrored their old positions, expressions, and framing. Fans immediately side-by-sided the images, praising the couple for embracing their shared history and keeping the nostalgic connection alive for long-time MCU supporters.

Sparks on Screen and Off

While Holland and Zendaya initially kept their relationship strictly professional during the first phase of the trilogy, they officially went public with their romance in 2021. Since then, they have become one of Hollywood’s most celebrated couples, widely praised for supporting each other’s careers—from Zendaya’s fashion-forward red carpet runs to Holland’s stage and screen endeavors.

The promotional tour marks a major milestone for the couple as they step back into the web-slinging universe, proving that their off-screen bond is just as strong as their on-screen magic.