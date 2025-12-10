Zendaya and Tom Holland: Filming Engagement Stunt Sends Fans into Frenzy

The recent marketing campaign for an A24 film, featuring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s fictional engagement, has caused widespread confusion, inadvertently pulling real-life couple Zendaya and Tom Holland into the conversation.

The firm A24 executed one of the most clever movie marketing campaigns in recent memory on December 9, 2025. The production advertised the engagement of characters played by Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in the Boston Globe. Fans quickly went into overdrive, with many initially believing it was a real announcement.

The fake announcement was professionally written and designed to look exactly like a genuine engagement notice. The accompanying photograph, which showed Zendaya resting on Pattinson’s lap wearing a prominent engagement ring, actually featured the ring belonging to her character in the upcoming romantic comedy. The campaign was explicitly aimed at creating buzz and demonstrating how rapidly viral marketing spreads in today’s entertainment industry.

Due to the overlap in public interest, Zendaya and Tom Holland immediately became a trending topic on social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Media outlets also generated headlines based on the viral post. However, the credit for planning this master promotional stunt all went to director Kristoffer Borgli, designed to promote the film The Drama.

The Drama depicts an engaged couple, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, who encounter a significant problem before their wedding due to an unexpected revelation, causing their plans to change. The plot revolves around shocking secrets that undermine what the individuals thought they knew about each other. It’s a romantic comedy with significant dramatic overtones, hence the clever title.

Notably, filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, known for Dream Scenario with Nicolas Cage, created this captivating romance comedy for the well-known firm A24. Filming began in Boston, Massachusetts, in early 2025. The pairing of award-winners Robert Pattinson and Zendaya is already shaping up to be one of 2026’s most eagerly awaited film pairings.