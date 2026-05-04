Zendaya and Tom Holland Give Met Gala a Miss Amid Controversy

Zendaya and her rumored husband Tom Holland are skipping this year’s Met Gala, and it’s not just because they need a break from the spotlight.

The Euphoria star is reportedly taking a breather from the fashion event due to her busy schedule, with upcoming projects like The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting theaters in July.

But there’s more to it than just a packed calendar. The Met Gala has become embroiled in controversy surrounding its sponsorship by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez, which has sparked backlash from some celebrities and activists.

Zendaya and Tom Holland aren’t the only ones giving the event a miss – Meryl Streep, Rachel Zegler, and Florence Welch are also skipping this year’s gala.

Zendaya has been a regular at the Met Gala, attending seven times between 2015 and 2019, and again in 2024 and 2025.

Her absence will definitely be felt, but she’s prioritizing her work and taking a well-deserved break.

About Zendaya and Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s romance is one for the books! They met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and started dating in 2021. The couple has been keeping their relationship relatively private, but they’ve shared some sweet moments on social media.

Their Relationship Timeline:

Zendaya and Tom Holland met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016-2017. They started dating in 2021, and were spotted kissing in a car, sparking rumors about their relationship.

The couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the London premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home between 2021-2022. Things took a big step forward in 2024 when Tom proposed to Zendaya during the holiday season. Zendaya debuted her stunning engagement ring at the Golden Globes in 2025, giving fans a glimpse into their future plans.

Rumors emerged in 2026 that the couple secretly got married, with Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach hinting at the news.