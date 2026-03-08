Zendaya and Tom Holland marriage rumours intensify after co-star’s congratulatory post

Speculation that Zendaya and Tom Holland may have quietly tied the knot has gathered pace after a congratulatory message from a fellow actor.

Liza Colón-Zayas, who is set to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, shared an Instagram Story on Friday featuring a video by celebrity stylist Law Roach. Tagging both actors and adding a heart-hands emoji, she appeared to subtly congratulate the pair.

Her post came less than a week after Roach sparked fresh rumours by suggesting that the couple had already married.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards, Roach said of the pair: “The wedding has already happened,” before joking, “You missed it.”

When pressed on whether he was serious, the stylist laughed and replied, “It’s very true.”

Later the same evening, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he appeared to double down on the remark, quipping: “The wedding’s over, sorry.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland first sparked romance rumours after starring together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where they met while filming in 2016. Reports circulating online claim the couple may have married in a private ceremony on 1 March.

Representatives for both actors have not commented publicly on the speculation.