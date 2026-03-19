Zendaya reveals her secret to the perfect wedding amid Tom Holland marriage rumors
- By Web Desk -
- Mar 19, 2026
The mystery surrounding the private lives of Hollywood’s favorite power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland has reached a fever pitch following the Los Angeles premiere of The Drama on Tuesday, March 17.
Zendaya, looking every bit the radiant bride in a repurposed white corseted Vivienne Westwood gown, finally shared her personal philosophy on what makes a wedding truly unforgettable.
While the 29-year-old actress stopped short of confirming the persistent rumors that she has already wed her longtime partner Tom Holland, her insights into wedding culture have only added fuel to the fire.
According to Zendaya, the heartbeat of any successful ceremony isn’t the decor or the flowers, but the playlist. Speaking exclusively to reporters, she emphasized that good music is the universal language required to set the proper “vibe” and get a party started.
She even singled out Montell Jordan’s classic hit “This Is How We Do It” as her personal “get on the floor” anthem, noting that the track works every single time to mobilize a crowd. The timing of these tips is particularly notable, as fans have been dissecting every public move made by her and Tom Holland since earlier this month.
The speculation regarding a secret marriage intensified following the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, where stylist Law Roach reportedly hinted that Zendaya and her partner were already husband and wife.
On the premiere’s red carpet, eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be a gold wedding band sitting alongside the massive diamond engagement ring she first debuted at the Golden Globes in early 2025. Sources close to the couple have previously shared that Tom Holland had been planning a proposal for a significant amount of time, describes their bond as something “very special.”
Beyond her own potential nuptials, Zendaya also opened up about her persona as a wedding guest, describing herself as the ultimate “helper” who is always ready to track down a misplaced item or assist the bride’s mother.
This down-to-earth attitude stands in stark contrast to the global superstardom she currently enjoys. Even as she promotes her wedding-themed film The Drama alongside co-star Robert Pattinson, Zendaya continues to keep the specific details of her life with Tom Holland behind a veil of privacy. Fans eager to see her back on the big screen can catch The Drama when it hits theaters nationwide on April 3.